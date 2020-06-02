The California Walnut Board (CWB) is one of three groups that is helping to relieve some of the pressure facing UC Cooperative Extension advisors who conduct essential research for the industry. CWB Research Director Joe Grant said advisors are covering more ground and crops these days and can be spread pretty thin. He noted with continuing regulation changes that limit tools for growers; quality research is needed now more than ever with the complexity of the research issues.

Listen to Grant’s full interview.

Working Together: Relieving Pressure on Increasing Complexity of Research

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.