california walnut

Working Together: New Walnut Products Launch From Korean Show Tastings

Jim Rogers Working Together with CA Walnuts

An overseas show last winter is proving to be very beneficial for California walnut growers. In November, the California Walnut Commission attended the Seoul Café Show in Korea with non-commercial flavored walnuts for attendees to taste. International Senior Marketing Director for the California Walnut Commission Pamela Graviet said the event was a huge success, proven months after the show by two new Korean products in production by major brands in the market.

Listen to Graviet’s full interview.

Working Together: New Walnut Products Launch From Korean Show Tastings
About the Author
Taylor Hillman

Taylor Hillman

Facebook Twitter

AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.