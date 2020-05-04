An overseas show last winter is proving to be very beneficial for California walnut growers. In November, the California Walnut Commission attended the Seoul Café Show in Korea with non-commercial flavored walnuts for attendees to taste. International Senior Marketing Director for the California Walnut Commission Pamela Graviet said the event was a huge success, proven months after the show by two new Korean products in production by major brands in the market.

Working Together: New Walnut Products Launch From Korean Show Tastings

