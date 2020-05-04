Working Together: New Walnut Products Launch From Korean Show Tastings

An overseas show last winter is proving to be very beneficial for California walnut growers. In November, the California Walnut Commission attended the Seoul Café Show in Korea with non-commercial flavored walnuts for attendees to taste. International Senior Marketing Director for the California Walnut Commission Pamela Graviet said the event was a huge success, proven months after the show by two new Korean products in production by major brands in the market.
