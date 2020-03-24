Health foods have come a long way over the last 20 years, and products on store shelves that promote healthy ingredients can’t taste bad anymore with increased competition. When it comes to packaged foods, the California Walnut Board is focusing on being an ingredient in products that have clean ingredients and are a ‘healthful indulgence’ for the consumer. CWB Ingredient Marketing Consultant Keith Seiz said there’s a lot of room for growth domestically in these markets.

WORKING TOGETHER: Healthful Indulgence, Clean Ingredients a Focus for Walnuts

About the Author Taylor Hillman