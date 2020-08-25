Why you should stake Hydrangea plants. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Karsten Paulick from Pixabay

Not all Hydrangeas are created equal. While some can grow big, bushy blooms without ever flopping over, others require stakes in order to stand tall. This is especially the case after a heavy rain.

If the stems of the flowers bend to the ground , you should stake your plants. Staking also helps keep the plants tidy and in full display in your garden. Additionally, stakes will help support larger flower varieties such as mop-head or lace-cap hydrangeas.

In order to properly stake your hydrangeas, you’ll need the right materials. When prepping to stake, you can utilize bamboo stakes and a soft tie, such as fabric tape or strips of old pantyhose. If the hydrangea is growing near a fence, use twine to gently tie it to the structure for support.

Stakes can be placed anywhere the plant needs the added support but be careful not to damage the root system. Stakes should go several inches (six to 12) into the ground so that the stems don’t pull them out under their weight.

