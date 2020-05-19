There really is nothing better than home-grown oranges, straight off the tree. The citrus tree is grown in subtropical regions, but can also be grown in containers both indoors and outdoors. Most citrus trees are self-fertile, so you don’t need to plant more than one tree for fruit production.

There are many varieties to consider. If you want a tree that is as cold hardy as possible, Hamlin is a great choice. If it’s fresh squeeze orange juice you’re hoping for, go with Valencia. The Moro Blood Orange is great for juice as well as snacking.

Honeybees are one of the premium oranges that are mailed around the U-S but are only available for a short time. They’re a delicious hybrid of a tangerine and a super sweet grapefruit.

The Washington navel is a sweet, seedless orange that is easy to peel and perfect for eating. If you want to pick oranges off of the tree and eat it fresh, this variety could be the ideal choice.

Which Variety to Consider When Growing Your Own Orange Trees