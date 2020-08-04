What to plant in your garden in the month of August. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

August is still one of the hottest months of summer. And the gardens you planted in early spring are probably stressed from the heat and are in need of some help to keep blooming until the killing of frost. But, there are still things to be planted in this hot month, including some colorful annuals and a few perennials.

Chrysanthemums are a fall staple and can almost always be found on any list that cover late summer or early fall plantings.

Cleome, or spider flowers, are typically annuals and are easy to find at garden nurseries, even this late in the growing season. They don’t look like much at the beginning of the season and are typically passed over at garden centers for this reason.

Plan on planting these bulbs soon: Tulips, Daffodils, Crocus, Allium, and Anemones.

The best herbs to plant in late summer are: Thyme, Rosemary, Basil, Oregano and Mint.

Whatever perennials you’re into, you’ll be able to find them at unbeatable prices.

