Week in Review: Wildfires Threaten Agriculture and An Easier Way to Process Hemp

A series of wildfires are causing significant concern in multiple areas of the state and a farmer near Año Nuevo State Park details his experiences with the CZU August Lightning Complex fires. A team of researchers is working to bring another method for hemp processing to the industry. Mechanical weeding trials in processing tomatoes are yielding some interesting results. The 2020 grape harvest is also gearing up around California and things look promising despite the smoke and heat. To receive all of the top agricultural headlines in your inbox each week, subscribe to the newsletter.

Related