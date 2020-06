Farmers will want to be prepared for the regulatory requirements that are going to be in effect this summer. New nighttime lighting rules will begin to be enforced beginning July 1 and ag employers will also need to be prepared to comply with expectations of the wildfire smoke rule. Producers are also providing last-minute comments on how Ag Order 4.0 is going to affect them, and potentially the rest of the state. Subscribe to the newsletter to receive all of the week’s top stories.

