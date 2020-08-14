Week in Review: Infected ACP in Commercial Grove and New Winery Wastewater Requirements

As Asian citrus psyllid was found in a commercial grove in Riverside County that was confirmed to be carrying the bacterium that causes Huanglongbing disease. A new wastewater regulation has been proposed which could present significant challenges for wineries. USDA recently made more commodities eligible for assistance under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The future of California’s dairy quota is slowly becoming clearer. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture.

