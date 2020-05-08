Week in Review: Farm to Family Program Expanded, Water Lawsuits Increase

The Farm to Family program has been enhanced to help connect farmers and ranchers with foodbanks for better facilitation of moving produce to the greatest areas of need. California is also seeing an uptick in water litigation as multiple lawsuits have been filed over the administration of the Delta. Food availability remains strong despite early setbacks in the supply chain and diversified growers are enduring the market disruptions with relative success. See all the week’s top headlines by subscribing to the newsletter.

