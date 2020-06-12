Week in Review: Cap-and-Tax Coming? Water Board Also Looks to Increase Fees

Changes have been proposed in the California budget to overhaul the cap-and-trade program into more of a cap-and-tax type of system. The State Water Resources Control Board has also submitted budget proposals to hire more staff members, with some of the added expenses to be paid for through increased fees. COVID-19 safety measures also create challenges for employers looking to prevent heat illness. The latest agriculture news can be found every week in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related