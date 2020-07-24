The University of California Cooperative Extension Rice Team is out in the fields surveying for weedy rice. The team will be using the opportunity to collect samples and provide an update on the extent of infestation. The California Rice Commission has played a significant part in making the survey possible. Rice Farm Advisor for Sutter, Yuba, Placer and Sacramento Counties Whitney Brim-Deforest explained that they are taking a different approach to this year’s weedy rice survey.

Listen to the radio report below.

Weedy Rice Survey 2020 Underway

