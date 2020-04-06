Webinars Remain Available for Continuing Education Units

Online training courses and webinars remain available from the UC Statewide IPM Program, with 16 online courses currently being offered for California Department of Pesticide Regulation credit. Many of the courses are also accredited by the California Structural Pest Control Board, the Western Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture, Certified Crop Advisor, or the Arizona Department of Agriculture. There are three courses being offered that provide continuing education units (CEUs) in the Laws and Regulations category.

In addition to offering online courses, UC IPM also hosts a monthly webinar series sponsored by the Citrus Research Board. The next webinar in the UC Ag Experts Talk series will be held Wednesday, April 8 beginning at 3:00 p.m. UC Riverside Department of Entomology and Extension Specialist, Beth Grafton-Cardwell will be speaking about citricola scale. Past webinars are available online; however, CEUs are only available for attending the live webinar.

Listen to the report below.

Out & About Western Agriculture ~ 04.06.2020

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West