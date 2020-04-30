A lot of us don’t know when a plant is having a problem. That is solved today. Cathy Isom has a liost of some ways to solve common houseplant problems. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Ways to Solve Common Houseplant Problems

It can be difficult, if not impossible, to keep your plants alive if you can’t figure out exactly what’s wrong with them. Several different issues can be hidden behind a single symptom, but diagnosing common houseplant problems is the first step to reviving them from the brink of death.

For example:

If your plants leaves are turning yellow – you may be overwatering. Brown leaves can signal underwatering.

If you’re plant is leaning or falling over, it may just need some support.

If leaves suddenly turn yellow and drop – your house is probably too cold.

If your plant’s growth has pretty much come to a halt, it could be due to fungus gnats.

If your plant is getting soft and the leaves are mushy, root rot may be the problem, which happens when you overwater your plant.

If your plant’s leaves are starting to look pale and loose their green color, it’s likely due to not getting enough sunlight.

Once you discover which one you’re dealing with, it will be easier to get it back on track.

I’m Cathy Isom…