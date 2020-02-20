Voices Of The Valley Podcast: Educating for the Future with AgTech Ed

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is made possible by HarvestPort, an innovation hub and marketplace for better agricultural products, practices, and ideas. Find out more at HarvestPort.com.﻿

This episode of Voices of the Valley, WGCIT Director Dennis Donohue has gone from interviewer to interviewee to speak about what to expect at the upcoming seventh annual Salinas Valley Ag Tech Summit. This year the Western Growers CIT will be partnering with the event to discuss the latest trends in Ag Technology. While this is the seventh annual summit, Dennis shares some key differences between this year’s event and previous years.