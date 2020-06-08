A recent announcement from the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) comes as good news for American dairy producers. Vietnam has signed a decree that will unilaterally lower tariffs on a number of key dairy products and ingredients, including skim milk powder, whole milk powder, cheese, and protein isolate. The decree is set to go into effect on July 10, and will lower most tariffs on dairy products by 50 percent or more. USDEC President and CEO Tom Vilsack said in a press release that the decision to lower tariffs will better position the American dairy industry to provide a steady supply of dairy products to Vietnam, for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Listen to the radio report below.

Vietnam to Lower Tariffs on Dairy Products

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West