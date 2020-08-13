UTV Replacement Applications Being Accepted

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (SJVAPCD) has reopened the application window for the Zero-Emission Ag Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) Voucher program. The program provides monetary incentives for the replacement of existing diesel or gasoline-powered UTVs and tractors that have less than 25 horsepower with new, zero-emission UTVs. The program is open to qualified individuals, businesses, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations involved in California agricultural operation. Program guidelines and application information are available on the SJVAPCD website.
