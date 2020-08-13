The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (SJVAPCD) has reopened the application window for the Zero-Emission Ag Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) Voucher program. The program provides monetary incentives for the replacement of existing diesel or gasoline-powered UTVs and tractors that have less than 25 horsepower with new, zero-emission UTVs. The program is open to qualified individuals, businesses, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations involved in California agricultural operation. Program guidelines and application information are available on the SJVAPCD website.

UTV Replacement Applications Being Accepted

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West