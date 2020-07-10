Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler says the United States Mexico Canada Trade Agreement is the first of its kind when it comes to environmental provisions. In a media call Wheeler said, “The Trump administration views this new pact as an opportunity within the confines of a trade agreement to improve the environmental standards of trading partners.” He added, “in doing so this enables our domestic producers to compete on a fair level playing field.”

Environmental issues under this agreement include protection of the ozone layer, protection of marine environment from ship pollution, improvements to air pollution monitoring, focus on marine litter including land-based pollution and the stop of disposing fishing gear in the ocean. Wheeler added this deal is focused on, “recognizing the importance of sustainable use of biological diversity and sharing of genetic resources.” The administrator also said the USMCA works to protect farmers who use different pesticides so they are not put at a disadvantage to their trading partners. The USMCA was officially implemented on July 1, replacing NAFTA.

Listen to the full report below.

USMCA First Ever Trade Deal to Include Environmental Provisions

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.