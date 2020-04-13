USDA Taking Feedback on Agriculture Innovation Agenda

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is looking for feedback as the agency works on the Agriculture Innovation Agenda. USDA will be taking public comments and written stakeholder input through August 1. Industry members and other stakeholders are being asked to identify the most important innovation opportunities for the future of agricultural productivity and environmental conservation.

Input from the agricultural and scientific community will help to guide the approach to research so that it aligns with the applications and technologies to address the missions of the Agriculture Innovation Agenda for the next 10 to 30 years. The program itself is comprised of four main components all aimed at facilitating coordination between stakeholders, to implement the most valuable technologies on a wide scale with diligent oversight and timely program goals.

Based on the input provided, USDA will develop a comprehensive agriculture innovation strategy that it intends to release by the end of this year.

Listen to the report below.

Modern Ag Report ~ 04.13.2020

