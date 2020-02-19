USDA Selects 30 Future Agricultural Leaders

Thirty college students will attend the USDA’s 2020 Ag Outlook Forum as participants in the USDA Future Leaders of Agriculture Program. Since 2007, USDA has provided opportunities for undergrad and graduate-level students to better understand contemporary agribusiness, scientific research, and agricultural policy through its leadership program.

Later this week, students in the program will take part in a week-long trip to Washington, D.C., where they will tour the capitol, meet with USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue and attend the Forum on February 20-21. They will also take part in a USDA briefing and discussion of career opportunities with agriculture leaders in academics, government, and industry.

For more information visit www.USDA.gov. The National Association of Farm Broadcasters contributed to this report.

Listen to the full report below.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.