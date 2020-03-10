USDA Provides Healthy Meals to California Children Amid Coronavirus

Schools are often a place for low-income children to get healthy meals for free. That’s if schools are in session. Recently, schools across California have announced temporary closures in efforts to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The USDA wants to assure kids nationwide get a nutritious meal amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue eats lunch with students at Catoctin Elementary School.

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service announced on March 7th that state agencies were able to apply for a waiver to allow the continuation of meal services to low-income children even while schools are closed. Brandon Lipps, Deputy Under Secretary for USDA’s Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services said, “USDA stands with the people of California as a part of a federal-wide coordinated response.” He added, “The flexibility provided by the waiver approved today will help ensure that our children get wholesome meals, safeguarding their health during times of need.”

The waiver is effective immediately and will continue through June 30th. For more information visit www.fns.usda.gov

