The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that it will be giving a record amount of funding support to the Farm to School grant program this year. Since 2013, the USDA Farm to School Grant Program has been offering annual grants to schools, nonprofits, school districts, state agencies, and agricultural producers.

Awardees will receive a total of $12.1 million dollars, which is the most ever awarded since the program first began. The projects will serve more than 7,600 schools and 2.5 million students. This year, 159 recipients have been awarded grant support through the program, the largest number of projects ever funded. More than $821 thousand will be headed to California to be used on the planning and implementation of 9 different projects throughout the state.

Listen to the radio report below.

USDA Provides $12 Million for Farm to School Grants

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West