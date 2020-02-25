USDA Looks to Expedite Technological Advancements

USDA just announced its newest initiative, Agriculture Innovation Agenda, to spark innovation across the agriculture industry. According to USDA the, “department-wide initiative to align resources, programs, and research to position American agriculture to better meet future global demands,” will also make it easier for farmers to get their hands on technological advancements to be successful, “environmentally, socially, and economically.” Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Steven Censky shares how USDA encourages farmers and provides them with the tools they need to be even more sustainable, produced food for a growing global population and decrease their environmental footprint.

