The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced new website features to assist with the hiring of agricultural workers. USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue recently unveiled new features of the Farmers.gov website that are designed to help facilitate the employment of H-2A workers. Secretary Perdue noted the new website features are in line with his overall goal of making the USDA the most effective and efficient department within the federal government.

Some of the new features include a real-time dashboard that allows farmers to track the status of their eligible employer application and visa applications for temporary nonimmigrant workers. In an effort to make the website more efficient, the updates will also provide easy access to the Department of Labor’s Foreign Labor Application Gateway. Farmers will now also be able to access all application forms online.

USDA Launches New Website Features to Help Farmers Hire Workers

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West