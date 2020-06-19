The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making improvements to its online portal to help better manage conservation activities. New self-service features available on Farmers.gov will help farmers and ranchers manage their conservation activities online and request assistance from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Producers will now be able to view, download, and electronically sign documents; as well as reference technical terms and submit questions through the online resource. The new features also allow for requesting conservation assistance, as well as accessing information on current and past conservation practices.

Listen to the radio report below.

USDA Expanding Website Features to Better Manage Conservation Activities

