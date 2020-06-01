USDA Approves $2.5 Million for California Water Investments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that it will be providing more than $2.5 million for California water investments through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand noted that the department will be investing $281 million for 106 projects in 36 states and Puerto Rico to improve water and wastewater infrastructure.

“These investments will bring modern, reliable water and wastewater infrastructure to rural communities. They will replace deteriorating, leaking water pipes with new ones and upgrade water handling systems that are decades old,” Brand said in a news release. “These investments create jobs and improve public health and safety for our rural neighbors.”

The Donner Summit Public Utility District will be receiving a loan of $138,000 for the completion of the project bringing the Big Bend water system into compliance with state regulations. The effort encompasses the construction of a new disinfection treatment plant and the replacement of approximately 1,400 feet of water transmission lines.

One of the grant recipients is Descanso CWD, which will use the financial support for the completion of a new water treatment facility and installation of a new transmission pipeline. The funding will also be used to replace a segment of the water distribution pipeline and for the installation of other equipment and appurtenances.

The Snowshoe Springs Association and Mutual Benefit Water Company will be using the financial support from USDA to provide additional funding for enhancing the Association’s water distribution system. The effort will include the replacement of 22,000 feet of outdated waterlines and the installation of new fire hydrants.

The California water investments on behalf of USDA come as a result of the establishment of the Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity, which has identified methods for improving conditions for agriculture and rural communities. The Task Force’s findings included recommendations for further investment in infrastructure as a critical component for rural success.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West