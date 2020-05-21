Updated Allocations Bring Modest Increase for CVP Contractors

The Bureau of Reclamation has recently announced updated allocations for Central Valley Project (CVP) water contractors. The amount of rainfall that came through California during the month of April was highlighted as a major driver in increasing the water allocations from the initial announcement made back in February.

“Reclamation is pleased to announce this increased allocation for CVP water contractors south-of-the Delta,” California-Great Basin Regional Director Ernest Conant said in a press release. “Even with the recent gains in water supply, the year as a whole has still been relatively dry. Reclamation will continue to monitor conditions and adjust accordingly. We urge our contractors to continue to exercise conservative use of the resource.”

The allocation for south-of-Delta agricultural water service contractors has been increased from 15 percent to 20 percent of their contract total. Allocations for south-of-Delta municipal and industrial water service contractors were increased to 70 percent of their historic use, which is an increase of 5 percent from the original announcement. The Friant Division, which is divided into two classes, also saw a modest increase for Class 1 water which is considered the first 800,000 acre-feet of available supply. The updated allocations call for a five percent increase to a total of 60 percent. The allocation for Friant Division Class 2 did not change from the previous allocation and will remain at zero.

In a statement from the Friant Water Authority, the organization expressed appreciation for the modest increase in allocated water. “We thank Reclamation for continuing to react quickly to changes in this year’s hydrology that allow for more water to be delivered to farms and communities on the east side of the San Joaquin Valley. Each increase in the Friant Division’s allocation reduces both the strain on our already overtaxed groundwater aquifers and the likelihood that small farms may go under this year,” the statement read.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West