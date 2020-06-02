A couple of new studies have been made available looking at the costs and returns for establishing and producing irrigated pasture. The two studies from UC ANR’s Agricultural Issues Center can be downloaded from the UC Davis Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics website. The two separate studies examine the cost of establishing or reestablishing a pasture in the Sierra Nevada Foothills. The analysis details the differences of machinery costs and methods, with a ranging analysis table showing profits over a range of prices and hay yields.

Listen to the radio report below.

UC Studies Look at Costs and Returns for Irrigated Pastureland

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West