The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR) is continuing work to help diversify funding support for a variety of different programs and initiatives. Budget constraints over the years have created a necessity for additional funding sources outside of government support. Vice President of UC ANR, Glenda Humiston said the department has been getting creative to ensure funding support for research and extension efforts.

Listen to the radio report below.

UC ANR Getting Creative with Diversifying Funding Support

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West