In a recent panel discussion hosted by the organizers of the annual California Economic Summit, Vice President of UC Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR) Glenda Humiston emphasized the need to increase rural broadband access. Agricultural communities will increasingly need better internet connectivity moving forward, to fully take advantage of the digital farming tools as they become available. Humiston spoke with AgNet West about some of the projects they have been involved in to help bring better internet service to farming areas.

Listen to the radio report below.

UC ANR Engaged in Projects to Increase Internet Connectivity

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West