The tricks to keep Summer gardens in the south looking their very best. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Gardens in the Southern half of the United States need all of the help they can get during this hot summer month. And weekly deep watering — from irrigation or rainfall — is key for certain shrubs and trees.

In the northern reaches of the South, its time to plant fall vegetable crops. Sow seeds of greens, like lettuce, spinach, mustard, and turnips, along with beets and English peas.

In coastal areas and Florida, plant transplants of tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants. Sow seeds of summer squash, snap beans, and cucumbers.

Advertisement

Plant a fresh crop of heat-loving annual transplants to fill fall with colorful blooms. Late summer is also the time to sow wildflower seeds.

As for your lawn, avoid mowing a dry lawn which places grass under great stress.

Warm weather cooks compost fast. Empty your current batch and start building a new pile.

Be sure to fertilize houseplants that are summering outdoors. You’ll also want to plant fall-flowering bulbs as soon possible.

On tomorrow’s program we will take a look at the tricks that keep gardens in the Midwest looking their very best.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Tricks to Keep Summer Gardens Looking Their Best: South