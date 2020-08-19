Tricks to Keep Summer Gardens Looking Their Best: Pacific Northwest

Some tricks for Summer gardens in the Pacific Northwest to keep looking their very best. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Late summer marks the season for garden-fresh produce and flowers by the basketful in the Pacific Northwest. The key to helping plants beat the warmer temps this month is helping keep garden soil consistently moist.

For areas along the coast, its time to replace early summer veggies with fall crops of broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower. It’s also the perfect time to start buying fall bulbs as soon as you spot them at garden centers. Spring-flowering bulbs should go in the ground right after Labor Day.

Now through mid-September is also the best time to establish a new lawn. Be sure to check before you buy the grass to make sure it’s adapted and ideal for your specific area.

Other garden tasks to stay on top of in August: Pruning, composting, and checking for unwanted critters that may be snacking on your harvest, such as the tomato horn-worm.

Stop applying fertilizer to perennials, shrubs, and trees — they’re starting to harden off now for winter and extra nutrients this time of year can make them less hardy.

On tomorrow’s program we will take a look at the tricks that keep gardens in the Northeast looking their very best.

