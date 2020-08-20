Tricks to Keep Summer Gardens Looking Their Best: Northeast

Some tips for Summer gardens in the Northeast to keep them looking their very best. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

In the Northeast, gardens are at their peak and long days offer ample time for picking fresh flowers and sun-ripened produce. Some shrubs will require deep watering now but avoid watering during midday, when more water will evaporate than soak into soil.

Some of the August garden chores for Northeast gardeners include picking peppers, herbs, and tomatoes. Pulling annuals that are past their prime and aren’t likely to recover. And covering bare soil to deter weeds.

Some things you can stop doing: pruning roses and evergreens, and take cuttings of plants you plan to overwinter. Also, its time to stop ignoring Zucchini. Daily inspections of squash vines are a must.

In August heat, small, tasty fruit can transform into inedible baseball bats overnight. The mower should be raised so that lawns can be cut higher.

September is peony planting time. So this month you’ll want to order peony roots so that you’re guaranteed to have them in the ground about a month before the average first frost date.

