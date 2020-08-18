Tricks to Keep Summer Gardens Looking Their Best: Midwest

Some tricks to help Summer gardens in the Midwest look their very best. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

In August temperatures continue to soar. And gardeners in the Midwest should see a lot of peppers and tomatoes on the vine, as well as an abundance of color from annuals, tropicals, and perennials.

To make harvesting easier for those tomatoes, continue to tie up vines and remove lower leaves that are crispy or yellowing. Heavy irrigation should also be avoided for fruit in final ripening stages: An abundant supply of water dilutes tomato flavor and makes the fruits more susceptible to cracking.

This month it’s also time to start thinking about Spring. Take cuttings now of plants you want to overwinter indoors as houseplants. Choices might include coleus, scented geranium, fuchsia, or wax begonia.

For lawn care, now is the time to raise the mower height. Taller grass will withstand drought better and shades soil, which slows water evaporation.

Keep your compost pile moist and remove annuals that have faded and look bad. It’s also time to stop fertilizing roses for the growing season.

