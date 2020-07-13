Some tips on handling those pesky weeds in your flower bed. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Removing unwanted plants among your treasured blooms can be tricky. But with the right tools and techniques, you can make the chore a little easier. The trick is to remove weeds as soon as you see them because they will only get bigger and harder to deal with as they grow. But if you miss them when the weeds are just seedlings, the next best thing is to make sure you get rid of them before they flower and go to seed.

Keeping up with weeds is something you have to do all season. Use a scuffle hoe while standing up. This tool is the best lightweight tool for maneuvering in tight spaces. A forked weeding tool or garden knife work well on stubborn plants with tough roots.

Once you’ve weeded out all the unwanted plants in your flower bed, this will leave behind open spaces where more weeds can get a chance to take root. Stay one step ahead by filling in bare spots with more flowers or by spreading two inches of mulch over your entire flower bed. That’s usually enough to smother any new weed seeds that try to sprout.

Tips on Handling Pesky Weeds in your Flower Bed