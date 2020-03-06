Cathy Isom has some informative information about the different types, as well as some tips for growing tomatoes in containers. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Tips for Growing Tomatoes in Containers

Growing tomatoes in a container is possible even if you have never done a garden before. Tomatoes can grow anywhere as long as there is a suitable growing condition for it. Growing tomatoes in a container is perfect if there is limited space in the yard or a cold and short growing season.

Grow smaller tomato varieties in containers that are 2 or 3 gallons. Bigger varieties will prefer a container at least 5 gallons. Some people have success growing tomatoes in a bucket. If this is the right container for you, just be sure to drill drainage holes in the bottom. You can also use tote plastic bins, wine barrels, resin barrels, Terra cotta, or garbage bins, just as long as these containers have proper drainage.

Choose the proper growing mix that specifically for a container. Any hardware store, grocery store and garden center carry bagged potting mix ready to use.

Choosing the right tomato variety is also key. Bush Early Girl Tomatoes or heirloom Roma Tomatoes are good ones to pick. You can also grow cherry tomato varieties such as Tumbling Tom Tomato or Patio Choice Yellow Tomato.

Always put the tomato plant deeper to make the plant well-rooted for better growth. Unless you use a self-watering planter, keep watering the container frequently, especially during hot summer. It is best to water it in the early morning on the soil surface, so it has time to dry up before night.

I’m Cathy Isom…