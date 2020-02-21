Ag Groups Excited about New Sustainable Farming Coalition

Farm groups that represent millions of farmers and ranchers across the country are forming a new coalition called Farmers for a Sustainable Future. Several of the industry leads voiced their excitement for the new alliance including, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane who said, “Twenty-one agricultural groups are now standing side-by-side in unity to correct a false narrative that’s haunted us for as long as I can remember.”

The new coalition is committed to environmental and economic sustainability and will be a direct resource for lawmakers when it comes to climate policy.

Also apart of the group is the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives. Chuck Conner, President and CEO of the NCFC, says, “This effort is important as policymakers at both the state and federal levels, and our partners in the value chain develop programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.”

NAFB contributed to this report.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.