How to stop a cute critter from wreaking havoc in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Raccoons are cute, extremely smart, and highly skilled troublemakers. Especially when it comes to your garden.

They’re particularly fond of corn, tomatoes, watermelons, sweet potatoes, and peas. They also enjoy orchard fruits such as apples, peaches, and strawberries. Raccoons are also attracted to pet food, bird feeders, and smelly trash cans.

One sure fire way to keep them out is by making your space less Raccoon friendly. Try building a tall fence of woven wire. Or, installing an electric fence. You can also try keeping them at bay by deterring them with things that smell bad or might irritate their sensitive paws. Noise makers might send them in the other direction. Always keep pet food locked up and consider locks for garbage can lids. And, if possible, plant things that are tall enough to keep out of Raccoons reach.

Remember to use caution if you find out you have a raccoon coming to your garden or home. Raccoons are defensive – if they feel threatened they may attack.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Stopping a Cute Critter from Wreaking Havoc in Your Garden