Stopping Bears from Making a Picnic Out of Your Garden

How to help stop bears from making a picnic out of your garden.

Living and farming in bear country can be a challenge. Planning and using safe human deterrents is key.

Bears are more frequently visiting gardens these days and they’re most attracted to fruits, nuts, veggies, and berry bushes. While veggies might not be their first choice, they will dig up and eat root crops. Carrots, beets, and potatoes are the most popular food for bears in the garden. They’ve also been known to go crazy for a field of corn. A hungry bear also isn’t afraid to go after chickens, rabbits, or other small livestock.

Probably the best way to stop them from getting anywhere close to your garden or farm is by securing it with an electric fence. Using loud noises, such as a hand-held deterrent horn, will work well too. Strobe lights, electronic sirens, and noise-making pyrotechnic work well to protect livestock areas.

Another way to keep bears on their own side is to plant non-friendly and non-fruiting trees.



