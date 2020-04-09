Dairy

Still Time to Apply for Dairy Methane Reduction Programs

Jim Rogers Dairy and Livestock, Regulation

step

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is still accepting applications for dairy methane reduction programs after having extended the initial deadline by 30 days.  In light of the challenges presented by the coronavirus, CDFA extended the grant application deadline to Monday, April 27.

Dairy

The Dairy Digester Research and Development Program and the Alternative Manure Management Program are funded through a $34 million appropriation from California Climate Investments.  Grant applicants are encouraged to visit the webpages for the programs for additional information and grant requirements.

Listen to the report below.

Farm & Ranch Headlines ~ 04.09.2020
About the Author
Brian German

Brian German

Facebook Twitter

Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West