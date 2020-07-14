State Water Board Encouraging Grazing Survey Participation

Members of the rangeland and livestock community are being encouraged to provide feedback in the form of a grazing survey. The State Water Resources Control Board is developing a new guidance document and is asking industry members to take an on-line survey to help provide perspective and knowledge regarding grazing.

The survey consists of eight questions and those interested in filling out the questionnaire will have until Wednesday, July 22. Producers are asked to provide insight and information on grazing and the environment to help the State Water Board develop a document that will ultimately assist landowners and land managers in managing grazing operations with less impact to water quality. The document will also serve to update the California Rangeland Water Quality Management Plan that was written in 1995.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West