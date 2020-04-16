State Water Board Allows for Easier On-Farm Composting

A recent decision by the State Water Resources Control Board will allow for composting on California farms. After more than five years of negotiations, the State Water Board has adopted an amendment to the General Waste Discharge Order which allows for easy on-farm composting.

“Farmers can now compost more, build healthy soils, and reduce and mitigate greenhouse gases,” Policy Director at the Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF) Dave Runsten said in a news release.

As a result of the amendment, farmers will now be legally allowed to continually make compost on their farm, with a limitation of 25,000 cubic yards of feedstocks and compost allowed at any one time. Farmers will also be allowed to bring on feedstocks – including manure – from off the farm. The decision provides for the ability to sell or give away up to 5,000 cubic yards of finished compost and avoid separate registration for making compost.

An on-farm composting working group is being established which CAFF will be working with in the distribution of information on best management practices and FDA/National Organic Program protocols for producing compost.

Listen to the report below.

modern Ag Report ~ 04.16.2020

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West