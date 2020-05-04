Spider mites on a tomato plant.

Cathy Isom has a few great tips for you about how to spot and get rid of spider mites in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Spot and Get Rid of Spider Mites in Your Garden

Spider mites are annoying little creatures that can seriously harm your garden and houseplants. Plus, they spread disease. Since they’re so hard to spot, the best way to check for spider mite activity is to look for their distinct webbing and plant damage.

If you notice plant foliage has small holes, and there’s webbing nearby, you likely have a spider mite infestation on your hands. The presence of webbing, however, usually means you’ve caught the infestation late in the game. Yellow spots on leaves are sometimes the first sign of spider mite activity.

The best approach for dealing with pesky spider mites is commercial sprays or insecticidal oils, which are designed for heavy infestations. In addition to using commercial or homemade sprays, it’s important to keep your plant healthy during this infestation period to avoid undue added stress. Make sure to feed and water as needed for your individual plant.

