Some ways to get rid of pesky fruit flies in and around your home. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

COURTESY: CDFA

Even though fruit flies may do little harm to you, they do threaten the hygiene of your kitchen and the food in it. But with a few simple ingredients, you can easily keep a lid on them.

Apple Cider Vinegar is an automatic do it yourself trap. Begin by adding 1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar to a glass jar. Add 2-3 drops of dish soap to the apple cider vinegar in the jar. Cover the mouth of the jar with plastic wrap and secure with a rubber band. Use a pencil to poke a hole in the plastic wrap. The hole releases the odor of the mixture and gives the fruit flies an opening to fly into the jar, but the dish soap will trap the fruit flies as soon as they touch the liquid. Place the trap near your fruit bowl or trash can to trap any pesky fruit flies in the kitchen.

An open bottle of red wine that’s been sitting around for more than a few days will work well, too. Add a cup of red wine to a shallow bowl. Secure it with plastic wrap and a rubber band. Use a pencil to poke a small hole in the plastic wrap and place the trap near the problem area to attract and trap fruit flies.

You may also try keeping a spray bottle handy that contains a mixture of hot water and lemongrass essential oil. Just avoid spraying on fruit or food.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.