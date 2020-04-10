If you are thinking of growing your own herb garden, why not try hydroponics. Cathy Isom tells you about some herbs you can grow in water. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Some Herbs You Can Grow in Water

If you love cooking with fresh herbs, you’ll be happy to know you can grow your own from a cutting. It’s as easy as filling a glass of water and placing a cutting in the water to root. No soil is required. For best results, place the jar in a sunny spot like a kitchen windowsill.

Thyme is typically sage’s right-hand companion in poultry dishes. It’s also an herb that blooms beautiful, edible flowers. Your thyme cutting should start rooting about two weeks after being placed in water. For Peppermint, change the water every day. Keep your eye on oregano. When it grows in water, it grows fast! Once your basil cutting reaches two inches, its ready to be placed in soil inside or outdoors. Propagate your rosemary in water by shedding the bottom leaves of the cutting before placing it in water. The leaves on your cutting should stay fleshy and green. Other great easy to grow in water herbs include sage, stevia, cilantro, lemon balm, chives, lavender, and marjoram.

