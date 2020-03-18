Some Garden Plants with Colorful Foliage

Caladium

Some Plants with Colorful Foliage

To have non-stop color in your garden, always include plenty of interesting foliage. As blooms come and go, these spectacular plants will keep your garden colorful even when they’re not flowering.

Available in countless shapes and colors, caladiums are a top pick for shady garden beds or containers. Their bold, tropical foliage looks terrific from early summer until frost.

Canna Lily

The brilliant, oversize leaves of cannas look bold and beautiful no matter where you plant them. These tropical beauties are available with green, bronze, black, variegated, or striped foliage. As a bonus, they also develop flowers in red, pink, orange, yellow, or bi-color.

Coleus Rainbow

Once only a shade plant, new varieties of coleus have been developed to grow as well in the sun as they do in the shade. Coleus comes in a mind-boggling array of solid and mixed colors like purple, red, orange, pink, and yellow. These shade-loving perennials will brighten even the dreariest spot with their pretty foliage.

Depending on the variety, hostas can produce blue, chartreuse, emerald green, and variegated leaves. Arching spikes of pink, lavender, or white flowers are a bonus burst of color in summer.

Heuchera

Often called coralbells, heuchera makes a brilliant addition to any garden. These tough, low-growing perennials produce finely cut leaves in a gorgeous assortment of chartreuse, purple, red, bronze, green, silver. Its colorful foliage can also be speckled, splotched, or veined. Spikes of small pink, red, or white bell-shape flowers are an extra treat.

Smoke Tree

Named for its feathery summer flowers, smoke tree, is prized for its large, gorgeous blue-green or purple foliage that turns red, orange, or yellow in the fall.

