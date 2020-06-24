Whether you’re looking to plant a small tree next to your home or fill out a foundation garden, there are plenty of options.

A Crape Myrtle, is one example. This southern garden gem offers big clusters of frilly flowers of pink, red, lavender, and white in summer and fall.

A Flowering Dogwood is also one of the most beautiful native Northern American trees that will showcase bold colors in late summer, and outstanding purple-red fall foliage.

Perhaps the Saucer magnolia might be the perfect fit for your yard, offering some of the most beautiful flowers of any tree. Its large blooms appear in shades of white, pink, and purple in mid- to late spring.

The Fringe Tree is a versatile plant you can grow as a large shrub or a small tree.

Other eye catching smaller trees that you’ll fall in love with include the Golden Chain Tree, Carolina Silverbell, Japanese Maple, Powderpuff and Mimosa tree.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Some of the Best Small Trees for Your Landscape