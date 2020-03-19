Snowpack Sees Significant Gains with Recent Storms

After several days of cool, wet weather, the snowpack in California experienced some significant gains. While it’s still too early to call it a ‘Miracle’ March’ the recent storms that came through California have added a significant amount of snow to the state’s higher elevations.

As of Friday, March 13, the statewide snowpack summary from the California Department of Water Resources indicated that the state was at 38 percent of normal for this time of year. By Monday that average had increased to 44 percent. As of Tuesday, March 17, the statewide snowpack measured 47 percent, with an average snow water equivalent of 13 inches.

The most substantial increase in snow was seen in the Central Sierras. The measurement from Friday, March 13 showed a snowpack that was 37 percent of normal. However, by Tuesday that number increased to 50 percent with 14.8 inches of snow water equivalent. After a drier than average January and an almost completely dry February, the latest storm brought nearly 3 full inches of snow water content.

Listen to the report below.

Farm & ranch Headlines ~ 03.19.2020

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West