Several Factors Increasing Northern Pistachio Acreage, Including SGMA

Pistachio acreage has blossomed in Northern California over the last several years, and advisors believe for several reasons.
UC Cooperative Extension Orchard Advisor Katherine Jarvis-Shean serves Yolo, Solano, and Sacramento Counties and said pistachio plantings are increasing exponentially in the Sacramento Valley. “When I first started this job six years ago, there were about 500 acres of pistachios in my tri-county region,” Jarvis Shean said. “The numbers are changing so fast it’s hard to get a solid number, but I would guess there is anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 acres of pistachios now.”
Jarvis-Shean said she believes there are several reasons for the increase, including water security with incoming Sustastainable Groundwater Management Act regulation. “There are a lot of things in favor of planting pistachios in the Sacramento Valley. It’s a nice tree crop to diversify into…If you have high boron conditions…and as we see acreage coming out of production in the Southern San Juaquin as a result of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, that’s already starting to drive people to look up north,” she said.
Listen to the full radio report.