The Ag Order 4.0 that is aiming to protect water sources along the Central Coast, just closed its public comment period. Aside from fertilizer limitations that AgNet West reported earlier this week, what the regulation is calling ‘Riparian Setbacks’ will have a significant impact on some farms near waterways.

Monterey County Farm Bureau Executive Director Norm Groot said they checked in with one grower who borders a waterway, and the potential farmland loss in some cases could be substantial.

Listen to the radio report.

Riparian Setbacks Other Big Issue with Ag Order 4.0

